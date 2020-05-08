Taylor Swift Announces Lover Concert Television Special

Taylor Swift was forced to cancel all of her planned live shows in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but that doesn't mean she won't bring her concert to fans. On May 8, the now-pop megastar announced via Good Morning America that a brand-new concert special is coming to ABC.

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert will air May 17 at 10PM ET. Filmed in Paris in September in front of a small group of fans, the television airing will showcase song from Swift's 2019 Lover album, which she'd planned to host a series of her own festivals around this summer.

"I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision," Swift said when canceling her Lover Festival(s) last month. "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can, but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

Swift's ABC special will hit Hulu and Disney+ after it airs on the network.

"It was so much fun," she says in a video shared on Good Morning America's social media accounts, noting that it was a small show at the L'Olympia Theater in Paris, put together "just to celebrate the Lover album coming out, and we filmed it."

She likely didn't know how important her 'small' concert would become for fans who planned to see her live and in the flesh in 2020. Last month, Swift started dropping little hints that something big was coming, including posting an Instagram picture one day at exactly 5:08PM — May 8 (5/8) being the day that she announced her television special.