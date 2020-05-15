Taylor Swift Sends Surprise Care Package to 11-Year-Old Fan Who Went Viral

Taylor Swift is showing appreciation for a young fan who made headlines last week after writing a thankful letter to her mailman. On Tuesday (May 12), 11-year-old South Dakota music lover Emerson Palmer received a care package from the superstar that contained a bevy of beautiful gifts.

The parcel arrived after the 5th grader received national attention for paying respect to her local postal carrier, as Sioux Falls' KELO-TV reports. At a time when frontline workers continue to serve amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Postal Service employees have proven themselves to be especially essential workers.

Echoing her note of thanks to her mailman, Palmer, in turn, began to receive numerous letters of support. That influx of encouragement got a bump this week when a package from Swift showed up.

On Twitter, Emerson's dad, Hugh Weber, took users through a virtual tour of the care package as it arrived:

"The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale," Hugh says of the box that was sent from Swift — complete with a nod to Taylor's 2010 hit "Today Was a Fairytale." "I'm not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I'll do my best."

Among the care package that Emerson received was a flowery note of support from Swift, along with some of the singer's favorite trinkets for sending correspondence. That included some of Tay's ornate wax seals for closing up envelopes — and they were lifted directly from her personal stationery collection.

"She talked about her passion for handwriting letters & noted, 'the bag I sent along with this letter contains one of my favorite letter writing tools — wax seals to seal envelopes,'" Hugh explains of Swift's gifts. "She continued, 'I'm sorry they look messy. I couldn't get new ones in time so I sent you mine.'"

But that's not all that was in the box.

Emerson also received a sporty Taylor Swift hoodie emblazoned with graphics from the singer's recent album, Lover. Talk about a care package to make the neighbors jealous! It certainly goes to show that it pays to pay it forward to those who serve others.