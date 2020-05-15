Teen Arrested After Joyriding at 140 MPH Near Vail

A 17-year-old driver tried to elude several police agencies in Eagle County before crashing the vehicle, on Thursday night (May 14, 2020.)

All I can hear in my head is the dad from Risky Business: 'Joel, I don't remember giving permission to take the Jetta...'

9News has the story on how a 17-year-old, along with another 17-year-old female passenger, was speeding along I-170 on Thursday night (May 14, 2020) at around 7:30 p.m. (which makes it sound even crazier, to me- it's not like it was after midnight..)

Colorado State Patrol tried to stop the Jetta (including the use of tire deflation devices) but stopped pursuit (probably due to public safety.) Vail police also tried to stop the vehicle but also had to stop their pursuit.

At about 8 p.m. the Jetta was at a rest stop near Vail, where the female passenger surrendered, but the driver got back into the Jetta and 'jetted,' as we used to say in my neighborhood, down a bike path. The Jetta hit a CSP vehicle but kept traveling at high speeds.

About 9:10 p.m, CSP came across the Jetta nearly 100 miles from Vail at Wilkerson Pass where the vehicle had again crashed. The driver was not on the scene.

According to 9News, several agencies searched the area for the driver into the night; finally apprehending the suspect at around 5 a.m. on Friday.

The driver faces several charges. And of course, their parents' wrath.

I used to own a 2002 Jetta. I never got it above 85 mph. But then, I'm not a teenager.

