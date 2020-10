A Greeley 17-year-old has been reported missing by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Ariana Thomas has been missing since Sept. 29.

She's listed at 5-foot-2 and 135 pounds. Thomas has brown-colored hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children tip line at1-800-843-5678