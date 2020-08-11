The Williams twins are making headlines for their reviews of songs they've never heard before, including Dolly Parton's "Jolene."

Tim and Fred Williams of Gary, Ind., have gone viral for their YouTube series First Time Hearing: Twins the New Trend, where they share their reactions on video as they listen to classic songs for the first time.

In an interview with People, the 21-year-olds share that they grew up listening to rap and church music, and it was Tim's idea to create the series in 2019, while his brother was in college, as a way to step outside of their musical comfort zone.

"We wanted to start a new trend to appreciate old music. We’re open to all genres," Tim explains. "We also want to bring people together because there’s no color to music."

In a recent episode, the brothers set up shop in Tim's bedroom to review Parton's iconic 1973 hit.

"I like the fast pace already," Tim says at the song's start as the two bop their heads along to the melody. As Parton sings the story of the fictional character of Jolene, begging her not to take her man with her "auburn hair" and "eyes of emerald green," the Williams men take notice of Parton's lyrical abilities.

"I love the storytelling behind it too, with the passion," Tim remarks. "I love storytelling songs."

The brothers are both enamored by Parton's signature high notes and admit that they didn't know what to expect from the song going into it, but are left impressed.

"As soon as he pressed play, it was on," Fred says.

"This was a straight banger," Tim professes. "By the first note, it was already a hit ... She was all ready to tell a story from the first second it came on."

Other songs the Williams have reviewed include Parton's "9 to 5," Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," which was originally written and recorded by Parton, "Dream On" by Aerosmith and more.

