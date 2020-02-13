Colorado State University is honoring its famous professor Temple Grandin with her very own center.

CSU broke ground on the Temple Grandin Equine Center on Monday (February 10) just north of the B.W. Pickett Equine Center (735 S. Overland Trail) in Fort Collins.

The new center will house numerous educational and service programs, including undergraduate classes and equine therapy programs for individuals with special needs.

CSU refers to the center as "...a new home for equine-assisted activities and therapies; a place where individuals with physical, emotional, and developmental challenges can heal, where therapists can treat, where students can learn, and where scientists can research."

These values reflect Grandin's, as the longtime autism and animal welfare advocate also benefited from equine therapy in her youth.

According to The Coloradoan, her quote "the world needs different kinds of minds to work together" will appear at the entrance of the building.

This Fort Collins center is separate from the Temple Grandin Equine Center in Spur, which is CSU's campus at the National Western Center in Denver.

This project is scheduled to be finished in January of 2021.