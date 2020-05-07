Ten Amazing Board Games for Family Entertainment

A tried and true method of fighting off boredom is playing a board game. That can't be more true today, especially if you have multiple kids in the house.

As a kid, my two favorite board games were Trouble and Connect Four.

I still don't know why, maybe call it luck, but I'm an absolute beast at Trouble. I guess that's why I like it so much. The game has a plastic bubble in the middle of the game board that has a die inside. You press down on the bubble and it pops up the die and you move your pieces with the number on the die. The goal is to get all your pieces to home base before everyone else. The funniest part of the game is hopping over someone else and sending their piece back to the starting position. I could play this game for hours.

I'm not as good at Connect Four, but I love the feeling when you can almost Jedi mind trick your opponent into placing their pieces where you want them to so you can connect four of your pieces on the opposite side of the holder.

My kids, Elijah (13) and Khloe (10), love playing Monopoly and card games.

If you're looking for ideas on how to entertain your family during the stay-at-home order, check out my list of highly recommended board games below: