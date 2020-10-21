Ten COVID-19 Cases Detected Among UW Cross Country Team

The University of Wyoming has announced that 10 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among members of both the men and women's cross country team.

In response to this, the university will not be letting the 37 cross country team members participate in any athletic activities and the members are encouraged to shelter in place, where possible, for two weeks

Team members who’ve tested positive or had contact with infected individuals will attend classes virtually.

The action was taken in accordance with UW’s COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan.

As of Wednesday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases at the university is 142. 85 students are off-campus, 42 students on campus, and 15 employees. Along with this, about 57 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus

For more information about UW’s COVID-19 response, please follow the link here.