Tennis-Ball Size Hail, 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming,

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of tennis-ball size hail in parts of the Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming.

Wyoming communities that should be prepared for the severe storms include Pine Bluffs and Torrington. The storms are possible both today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.

The agency posted this statement it's Facebook page:

Severe storms are expected to start early today as a dryline surges east into central Nebraska this evening. We're looking at storms to develop around noon today ahead of this dryline, becoming most numerous around 3 PM today. Very large hail to tennis ball size can be expected as far west as Torrington and Pine Bluffs and for areas east into the Panhandle. Looks like the dryline will surge into central Nebraska by early evening, so thunderstorms look to come to an end in the Panhandle shortly after 6 PM this evening. Keep an eye on the sky today as hail this large will cause serious damage to your vehicle. If you are caught unprotected outside, this hail could cause serious injuries. Stay tuned!