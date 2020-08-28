Terrible Bold Predictions That Could Only Happen in 2020

2020 has been the most bizarre year ever. It has been the year that every possible horrible thing that we thought could never happen in our wildest imaginations are all actually in the realm of possibility. Based on that, here are some bold predictions for the rest of the year.

Let me upfront about this, I am not at all a conspiracy theorist whatsoever. I have no basis for any of the following that I am boldly predicting for the months to come other than the way things are going, these are the types of things that could happen. And luckily, we only have four months to go of 2020, and therefore, I've made one bold prediction for each month.

September: Pumpkin Spice Lattes will no longer be the most popular drink. People will decide that they've had enough and another Starbucks drink will overtake its popularity. Maybe it'll be the Honey Nut Cheerios Frappuccino that created some buzz this week. This isn't so much a prediction as it is something I would love to see happen since I, unlike everyone else in the world, despise the taste of pumpkin spice anything.

October: An unprecedented blonde wig shortage will happen. This seems like an oddly specific prediction, but not necessarily. 'Tiger King' came out earlier this year and Joe Exotic will likely be a popular Halloween costume. I should probably be even more specific: there will be a shortage of 'blonde mullet wigs'. Who would've thought that a popular costume in 2020 would be one of a crazy zookeeper who is in prison for conspiracy to commit murder? This goes much to my dismay as I'll likely be unable to find the right blonde mullet wig to pull off my costume as Daryl Hall from the fantastic band known as Hall & Oates.

November: You may have recently heard that on November 2nd, the day before the presidential election, there is an asteroid that is set to potentially hit Earth. The asteroid is too small to do any damage should it hit the plant, but will likely burn up in the atmosphere before it can hit the ground. The way 2020 is going, the asteroid will somehow hit one of our geostationary satellites in orbit that will knock out some sort of service it provides, possibly the internet. I don't even know if that's plausible since I'm not a scientist and I don't know what a lot of our satellites do. But this is 2020, so anything can happen.

December: Y2K happens the moment New Year's Eve turns into 2021 and we all go back to the dark ages. There's no basis for this whatsoever. Once again, it's 2020 until 11:59:59 on December 31st, so I'm just trying to think of worst case scenarios.

So there it is. This is the worst that can happen for the rest of 2020. Again, none of this will actually happen. This is all in jest and I wish you nothing but the most amazing next four months anyone could possibly have. We're almost to 2021! Good luck and Godspeed!