As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Stuck inside with nothing to do? Relax and have some fun with a board game! Whether it's a classic game or a new venture, games can add some much-needed excitement to your day.

Invented thousands of years ago, this game is perfect for ages six and up. Work on counting strategy and more with Mancala. This set comes with a great traveling case so you can play it at home or on the go.

In this 30-minute game, use tiles to connect roads and complete cities in the kingdom. Gain points by claiming cities and completing roads and monasteries. It's perfect for ages seven and up and can be played with two to five players. A great addition to family game night!

You know the arcade game, and now Pac-Man comes in board game form! Play as Pac-Man and eat up Pac Dots while other players work together as ghosts to catch you. The board even has pop-up pegs and authentic arcade sounds to add an extra dimension of fun.

Put the breakables away for this one. Find matching sets of cards while dodging flying foam burritos. Gain points for your cards but lose them if you are hit. This dodge ball card game is sure to keep you on your toes.

Use tiles to match symbols and colors to get rid of all your pieces before your opponents. Get one turn unless you earn extra turns by matching tiles on multiple sides or playing on a sun tile. This strategy game will have everyone playing in no time with its simple rules that are easy to learn.

