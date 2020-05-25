Terry Bison Ranch Opens Train Tours and Steakhouse in Cheyenne

Terry Bison Ranch in Cheyenne wants you to know they miss you and that they're open for business.

In a post on Facebook, Dan Theil, owner of Terry Bison Ranch, said that they've had a rough road because of COVID-19. However, he offered some good news as well.

From Terry Bison Ranch Facebook Page:

In the midst of all this we have had some wonderful things happen at the ranch, babies being born and improvements throughout the park.

Theil goes on to say that Senator's Steakhouse is fully open and ready to serve, including dine-in seating. The train is running, too, and don't forget that you can go explore all that the ranch has to offer on horseback as well.

Find out more HERE.