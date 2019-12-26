Texas Family Lost in Colorado Wilderness Lucky to Be Alive

A Texas family that was briefly stranded in the Colorado wilderness was found alive by authorities this week.

When the couple and their 12-year-old daughter got their truck stuck in the snow on a forest service road, they took to foot.

After spending the night in their truck, the family decided to walk through deep snow following an electronic GPS.

According to Denver Post, the family was driving from El Paso to Norwood, 20 miles southwest of Telluride, to move some furniture. Their expecting party called the police after the family never showed up however police were unable to locate them in the night.

Undersheriff Eric Berg later found the family Monday morning while flying his personal aircraft.

“The family is lucky to have had moderate temperatures and our ability to use aircraft to locate them,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said in a statement. “But people need to remember that electronic GPS systems are not always the best guide. At this time of year especially, roads like these are not always passable.”