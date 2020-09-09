Texas Man Last Seen in Laramie Has Returned Home

Texas resident Roy Anderson, who was reported by Dateline NBC to have been last seen in Laramie in early August, has returned home.

Anderson was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing person on August 12, after Laramie Police got a call regarding unclaimed luggage at the Laramie Airport.

Laramie Police were unable to locate Anderson and an initial investigation indicated that Anderson had traveled to Denver.

Laramie Police Officers and Investigators worked with agencies in Colorado and Texas to determine Anderson’s location and welfare.

These agencies confirmed that Anderson was indeed in the Denver area, and the records indicated that Anderson did not need and was not interested in assistance from these agencies.

On Sunday, September 8, the lead officer in the case in Laramie received word from the Harker Heights, TX Police Department that Roy Anderson had returned home.