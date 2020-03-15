Thankful Thursday Postponed Until April 2

In response to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns Thankful Thursday has decided to postpone their Thursday night benefits until April 2.

In a post on Facebook, organizers said "NO THANKFUL THURSDAY THIS WEEK OR NEXT WEEK...Due to Blue Federal Credit Union's employee policy regarding coronavirus, they will be postponing their March 19th Thankful Thursday for the Blue Foundation. We hope to see everyone back on April 2nd!"

