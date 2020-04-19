Thankful Thursday Cheyenne Now Working to Help Local Businesses

When Wyoming implemented safety measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the party with a purpose know as Thankful Thursday had to cancel its weekly fundraisers.

However, not being one to miss an opportunity to help the community that he lives in, Bryan "Alf" Grezegorcyzk, the founder and driving force behind Thankful Thursday in Cheyenne, announced on Sunday (April 18) that Thankful Thursday will do something new. They will now be switching things up and helping local businesses affected by the pandemic.

You can keep up with the efforts on Facebook here: Small Businesses the Heart of Cheyenne, WY

Thankful Thursday's will start spotlighting local businesses each week and taking donations. If someone goes there to support them by making a donation or purchasing their product or service they will be able to win $200 per day through a drawing.

Look for more details about this new Thankful Thursdays Cheyenne initiative in the coming days.

