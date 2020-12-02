Thankful Thursday In Cheyenne To Aid Seniors This Holiday Season

Wyolotto, Thankful Thursday, Alf's Pub, and Townsquare Media have teamed up to raise awareness for Senior Citizens in need this holiday season. During the holiday season, Wyolotto will set up Amazon lists where you can purchase items for Seniors that need your help. The challenge will be to fill the online carts and Wyolotto and Alf's Pub will match it up to $2,000!

In an email sent to Townsquare Media from Ashley Pexton from Wyoming Lottery Corporation, she stated, "Seniors are in the greatest need now more than ever. Isolation, depression, hunger, no transportation, and many other gaps, we can fill those needs and take care of them this holiday season".

This is really a win-win for everyone, it's a great way to help out Seniors that need it the most, and it's just goodwill toward our neighbors. The campaign will begin on December 7th and run through December 20th. We'll have more information as we get closer to Monday on where you can donate and pitch in. The potential reach of donations with help from Wyolotto and Alf's Pub could reach $8,000. For that to happen, we'll need your help!

This is a great way to help out the community, and Thankful Thursday is an awesome organization and has raised over 2 million dollars for local charities. Let's keep paying it forward!