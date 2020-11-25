Thanksgiving Egg Rolls Bring Life To Leftovers

Finding creative things to do with Thanksgiving leftovers is one of the highlights of this holiday season.

I'm from the old school, where wasting food was a crime, darn near punishable by death in my household growing up. There was always an abundance of Thanksgiving leftovers, but there's only so long you can make turkey sandwiches before it gets boring. Because of that fact, I have spent years finding ways to spruce up said holidayleftovers. This Thanksgiving leftover egg roll recipe is one of my all time favorites. Originally posted by Delish a few years ago (November 2017), it's super easy and just as tasty.

Here's what you'll need:

6 eggroll wrappers

1 cup leftover turkey, shredded

1 cup leftover mashed potatoes

1 cup leftover cranberry sauce

1 cup leftover stuffing

vegetable oil

1/3 cup leftover gravy (for a dipping sauce)

I can't lie, I've been looking forward to making these all year. I'm actually more excited about using my leftovers to make these then my actual Thanksgiving family dinner. I'm not sure if it's my love for Asian food or just the thought of combining that with all of my favorite holiday dishes. Regardless, making these is on my top to-do list for for the immediate after-the-holiday cooking.