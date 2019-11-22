Thanksgiving to Impact Cheyenne Trash, Recycle Pick Up

Trash and recycle pick up scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28 will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Road) will be closed on Nov. 28 in observance of Thanksgiving.

The City of Cheyenne is asking people to have their trash and recycle containers out on Nov. 30 by 6:30 a.m.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.

​​