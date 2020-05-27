The 10 Most Mispronounced Names in Wyoming Ever

If you're new to Wyoming, there's something very important that you should know. We get kinda moody when our proper names are not said correctly. Keeping that in mind, here are 10 Wyoming names that tend to get mispronounced a lot.

I've put this in list form so it's easy to refer back to in the event that you come upon a situation where your mouth needs to say any of these Wyoming names. You are welcome.

I will raise my hand and admit that I've butchered these names way too often in my first few years as a Wyomingite. What about you?