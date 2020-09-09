The 2020 National Finals Rodeo Is Headed To Arlington, Texas

With so much of 2020 being canceled rodeo fans have been holding their breath to see what will happen to the 2020 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

In early August it became clear that the event as we know it would not look the same as it has in past years.

In a statement released by the PRCA, they announced that due to Coronovirus restrictions in Las Vegas they would not be able to open this yearly event up to the public. The NFR could still happen, but only as a televised production.

Fans overwhelmingly responded that they didn't care where the event was held, but that they wanted to be able to attend the event in person and cheer on their favorite athletes.

And it looks like the PRCA listened to the fans.

It is still unclear whether or not the beloved Cowboy Christmas event (the cancelation was announced in August), which offers thousands of shopping opportunities to rodeo fans will also be moved to Texas...but we'd be willing to bet it is.

A press conference will be held later this evening and we will update this article when we know more.