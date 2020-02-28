The 2020 Wyoming Cowboys Football Schedule Has Been Released

The schedule for the Wyoming Cowboys 2020 season has been released and features six home games against teams who saw the postseason last year.

Those playoff teams consist of Boise State, San Diego State, Utah State, Air Force all from the Mountain West, long-time rival Utah, and Weber State from the FCS (Weber State played in the FCS semifinals last year).

Road games include Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, and UNLV from the Mountain West, as well as Louisiana and Ball State.

The Cowboys are coming off an 8-5 season, which includes a postseason win in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Their home attendance was the second best ever in history for a six-game schedule at Wyoming. The full schedule is listed below. All game times are TBA (to be announced).

Sat., Sept. 5 WEBER STATE

Sat., Sept. 12 at Louisiana

Sat., Sept. 19 UTAH

Sat., Sept. 26 at Ball State

Sat., Oct. 3 BYE Week

Sat., Oct. 10 at UNLV*

Sat., Oct. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE*

Sat., Oct. 24 AIR FORCE*

Sat., Oct. 31 at Colorado State*

Sat., Nov. 7 UTAH STATE*

Sat., Nov. 14 at Nevada*

Sat., Nov. 21 BOISE STATE*

Sat., Nov. 28 at New Mexico*

Sat., Dec. 5 Mountain West Championship Game

Home games are indicated in bold font. *Indicates a Mountain West Conference game.

Season tickets are available at www.GoWyo.com/tickets or by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu, call (307) 766-7220. You can also go to the Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium for tickets.