The 2020 Wyoming State Fair is Still Happening

In a year where it feels like virtually everything in the world is being cancelled, according to officials, the Wyoming State Fair is still happening.

Oil City News has reported that according to the Wyoming State Fair's ad agency, the fair will still take place this year 'with an extensive health and safety plan in place'. Although no details were given on the health and safety plan, the plans are to proceed with the fair, 'pending exception approval from health officials'.

The fair is scheduled for August 11-15 and this will be the 108th year of the event.

A new branding strategy for the fair was also announced, which will include a new logo and color scheme, updated marketing materials, and a new website. Tickets are not yet available, nor have live events been updated on the website.

However, there is a schedule of events available for this year's fair, which includes the Crabtree Carnival, 4-H and FFA livestock shows and sales, a parade on Saturday, the “pig ‘n mud wrestling” event, a demolition derby, and a freestyle motocross show with “X-Game legends". There is also a PRCA rodeo slack scheduled for Friday morning, with the rodeo performance set to begin at 7 p.m.

In the released from the fair's ad agency, it states:

The Wyoming State Fair is a celebration of all things Wyoming and showcases our pride in our traditions, agriculture, innovation, industry, youth, entrepreneurs, artists, entertainment and so much more.

As of now, keep your week of August 11 through the 15th free for the Wyoming State Fair.