The Absolute Worst Dads in Movies and Televison

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday and it's certainly is great to appreciate all the great Dads out there. But here's a list of some father figures in film and TV that were pretty horrible.

Homer Simpson - D'oh! While Homer was certainly able to provide us with some laughs, there's a reason why when we think of his image, he's often strangling his son, Bart. Homer's also not exactly the sharpest tool in the shed and spends most of his time finding ways through his antics that often unintentionally antagonize his wife and kids.

Darth Vader - Let's make this simple. After cutting off his own kid's hand, he finally admits to him that he's his father that hasn't been around. Instead, he's been too busy hanging out with his 'Dark Side' friends using the Force to kill people and help out the shady Emperor. Yes, it's unfortunate his body was horribly disfigured so now he has to wear a mask and be on a life support body suit for the rest of his life, but that was his own fault. He turned on his mentor and best friend, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Obi-Wan showed him what was up. And what, he finally saves Luke from the Emperor when he almost let him kill him? C'mon, where's the parenting skills, Darth?

Jack Torrance in 'The Shining' - All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Apparently, it makes Jack a terrible dad too. Where was he when Danny ran into those two creepy twins? Then he comes after his wife and kid wielding an axe? Enough said. Also, yes, I realize this is not a picture of Jack Torrance, but I couldn't get a hold of Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick is deceased so they were both unavailable to get the right "Here's Johnny" photo from.

George Bluth, Sr. in 'Arrested Development' - George Bluth, Sr. embezzled funds from his own company before going to prison in the very first episode of 'Arrested Development'. He also believed that you a husband and wife could not go to prison for the same crime, because apparently that's his logic. As his kids were growing up, he would often hire a stunt man to scare his kids to death in order to teach them lessons. He also failed to convey to his son important messages like, "There's always money in the banana stand."

Frank Reynolds in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' - Frank is very possibly the most bizarre father on the entire list. He doesn't act at all like a dad. He's a vulgar mad man that becomes more insane with each season. His kids call him by his first name and he only shows up when he's trying to conjur up a new scheme with Charlie (who might also be his son). Also, for unknown reasons, Frank often pulls out a gun for the most obscure reasons. Not exactly 'Dad of the Year' material.

If there was a dishonorable mention for this list, we could probably also go with Frank Gallagher from 'Shameless', Al Bundy from 'Married With Children', or Tywin Lannister from 'Game of Thrones'. But we've already rooted a little too much bad parenting into this. That being said, we hope that all the amazing dads out there have a very Happy Father's Day this weekend!