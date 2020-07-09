The Avett Brothers contemplate perseverance and a life well lived in their new single "Victory." Readers can watch Scott and Seth Avett perform the track, the first from their forthcoming project, The Third Geam, above.

"Am I sad or am I sick? / What's at the root of it? / Do I throw my hands and quit? Something tells me no," the Avetts sing in the second verse of "Victory." The chorus goes, "From victory, I tried / To match eternal light with how I live my life / Of course, I was forced to retreat / From victory, I accept defeat."

"Victory" leads The Third Gleam, which is due out on Aug. 28. Recorded before both the novel coronavirus pandemic and conversations around racism and inequality in the United States began, the eight-song project nonetheless expresses emotions and themes that remain timely.

"The songs were not informed specifically by the urgent and pivotal concepts which are now center stage; however, as these factors have been and will remain a part of us as a whole, independent of a specific moment in history, the songs of this particular piece do connect somehow to this particular time," the Avetts share. "Isolation, resilience, frustration, confusion, contemplation and hope are here, both in regards to our own lives and as a consideration of the human experience in general.

"There is humor and love, both for life itself and as it binds a pairing of people," they add. "We touch on historical prejudice, faith, economic disparity, gun violence, incarceration, redemption and, as is increasingly standard with our records, stark mortality."

Scott and Seth Avett recorded The Third Gleam as a trio with longtime bassist Bob Crawford. It's the third project in the Avetts' The Gleam series and follows the Avett Brothers' Closer Than Together, their 10th studio album, released in October.