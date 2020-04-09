Matt Reeves Confirms ‘The Batman’ Is Not Another Origin Story

The more we hear about Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman adaptation, titled simply The Batman, the more excited we get. From the casting choice of Robert Pattinson to the announcement of its stellar ensemble cast, there’s a lot to look forward to. Most importantly, Reeves has made it clear that this is not your average Batman movie. Unlike other incarnations of the Caped Crusader, The Batman is not an “origin tale.” Said Reeves in a recent interview with Nerdist:

I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is. Like this guy, he’s majorly struggling, and this is how he’s trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn’t mean that he even fully understands, you know. It’s that whole idea of the shadow self and what’s driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you’re doing that you’re unaware of.

Once upon a time, Ben Affleck was slated to direct and star in The Batman, following his performance as Batman/Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. But after Affleck stepped down from directing the movie, Reeves decided to take his vision in a darker, grittier direction. Later in the interview, he shared that his movie will have themes of corruption as well as a “humanist” undercurrent.

The Batman’s production has been delayed due to COVID-19, but its release date is still currently scheduled for June 25, 2021.