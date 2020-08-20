Matt Reeves Unveils First ‘The Batman’ Poster and Logo

It looks like Warner Bros. is going all-out for this DC FanDome virtual convention they’ve got planned this weekend. Hours after Zack Snyder unveiled the first pre-teaser of his director’s cut of Justice League, The Batman director Matt Reeves debuted his own first look at his movie on Twitter, revealing for the first time the movie’s official logo, along with a poster for the movie by DC Comics legend Jim Lee:

Here’s a better look at Jim Lee’s poster, which features his interpretation of The Batman featured in Reeves’ movie, portrayed by Robert Pattinson:

Warner Bros.

You can see how closely Lee mirrors the design of The Batman’s Bat-costume in this behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s European shoot. The gauntlets and shoulder pads are particularly distinctive:

PA Images via Getty Images

The red and black from both the logo and the poster mirrors the look of the very first footage of Pattinson in costume that was released to the web late last year:

So why all the red and black? Maybe we’ll find out during The Batman’s DC FanDome panel this Saturday, August 22 at 8:30PM ET. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on October 1, 2021.