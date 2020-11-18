‘The Batman’ Spinoff Needs a New Showrunner

Just four months after the show was first announced, the untitled TV spinoff of the upcoming DC Comics TV series The Batman is facing some creative upheaval. The series, which chronicles the lives of Gotham City police officers, was supposed to be a collaboration between The Batman director Matt Reeves and Terence Winter, a longtime television producer and writer with an incredible track record. Now Winter has left the project, and this Gotham PD show needs a new showrunner.

According to Variety, Winter is no longer involved as showrunner after “creative differences” behind the scenes, and is now working on a Dial M For Murder series instead. At the time of this post, he has not yet been replaced. It will not be easy to find someone with Winter’s resume and experience:

Winter leaving the project represents a significant loss for the show given his prodigious track record of working on expansive, gritty crime dramas like The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire. When the series order was announced, Reeves described working with Winter as ‘an absolute dream.’ ‘This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford,’ Reeves also said.

When the spinoff was announced, a press release said that the series would be “written by Winter” and “set in the world Reeves is creating for The Batman feature film and will build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City.” So... that’s not happening now. Once a new showrunner is found, the series is expected to premiere alongside The Batman on HBO Max.