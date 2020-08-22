As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Everyone loves a clean bathroom. Cleaning the bathroom, however, is a whole other story and understandably so since some gross stinky stuff goes down in there. Luckily there are plenty of tools and cleaners available to help take some of the icky out of the dirty job at hand, making it less tedious and (almost) enjoyable.

A magic wand in the truest sense of the word, this toilet cleaning system from Clorox takes all the yuck out of scrubbing the porcelain throne. Each disposable sponge head is preloaded with cleaner and designed to clean every part of the bowl including hard-to-reach spots like under the rim and inside the flush hole and the best part? You never have to touch it! Simply click on a brush and click it off into the trash when you’re done.

I’ll admit it. I’m an old school toilet brush and liquid cleaner kinda’ gal and I love, love, LOVE this natural cleaner from Better Life because 1) it smells amazing, and 2) it really works! The fact that it’s septic safe, safe for waterways and powered by natural plant-derived ingredients (which means none of those pungent chemical smells EVER) just sweeten the deal and I can tell you with 100% honesty that I will be purchasing this product for life.

If you have hard water at home then you’re all too familiar with the unsightly stains that come along with it. Go ahead, scrub all you want with a conventional brush and cleaner but those stains will laugh right in your face. Come at them with a pumice stone though, and they’ll be gone before you know it. Sure, it takes a little elbow grease (a good pair of cleaning gloves can make the job feel less icky) but the scouring power of pumice not only gets rid of water rings, iron deposits and rust stains but keeps them away for a good long while.

If you really hate cleaning the toilet (don’t blame you) you can put it off a little bit longer thanks to these convenient little gel stamps. Each stamp activates with every single flush providing immediate cleaning, freshening action while preventing stains and build up. Just apply one inside the bowl and voila! You bought yourself 12-days of continuous freshness!

I really hate cleaning the shower. I’m on the short side and scrubbing all the way up the walls feels like torture but not with an adjustable electric scrubber! This power scrubber is cordless with an adjustable brush head and an extendable handle to help you clean all over while maintaining a comfortable body position. With four different brush heads, each designed for a different surface area (extra-wide flat brush, small flat brush, round bristle and corner scrubber) to get every job done quickly and efficiently.

Back to the issue of hard water and all of its horrors, you can nip the problem right in the shower bud with this high output shower filter. Easy to install on any existing showerhead, this water filter not only cuts back on scale buildup inside your tub and shower but also improves the condition of your skin hair and nails by stopping hard, chlorinated and chemical-ridden water before it can touch you.

Here’s another awesome bathroom cleaning shortcut. Rather than battling soap scum after it’s built up to the point where it grosses you out, simply spray down your tub and shower with Wet & Forget once a week (no scrubbing or wiping, just rinse it off the next day) and BOOM! your shower is clean. And I’m talking about your whole shower: tub, fixtures, glass walls and all.

The Swiffer system may seem a bit retro with all the other newfangled floor cleaning gadgets available today but it’s still my go-to for routine bathroom floor upkeep. This starter kit is ridiculously affordable and comes with everything you need to get going. The dry cloths pick up dirt, dust and hair on the first go while the wet cloths dissolve dirt and grime leaving your bathroom floor fresh and sparkling clean.

