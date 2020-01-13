The Best Burger in Wyoming Mixes Breakfast and Burgers

They describe themselves as" family-owned and Texas-grown." Liberty Burger is a Texas-based chain of hamburger joints with a location in Jackson, that has earned the honor of serving the absolute best hamburger in Wyoming, according to MSN.

It's called The Nooner. MSN says, "Topped with a fried egg, bacon, hashbrowns, and ham, this is the perfect in-between option for diners who can't decide between breakfast and lunch."

Fred Via Yelp

"Highly recommend!! If you are in town, this is the place to get a burger. Our group had The Nooner, Jackie O, Wild West burgers, Sidewinders, sweet potato fries and regular and mudslide adult shakes all top notch!! Ask to sit at the upstairs deck bar for great people watching and good view of the town's activities!! Will definitely be back! Thanks for a great experience!" Merry K. said on Yelp.