The Best Burgers in Cheyenne According to Yelp!

Today (May 28th) happens to be International Hamburger Day so it's only fitting that we celebrate accordingly by discussing what the best burgers in Cheyenne are.

I have to admit, I've only been in Cheyenne for a little over four months at this point in time, so my experience in ranking the burgers I've had from establishments around town so far is relatively limited. Therefore, we'll let the critics decide, and by that, I mean the 'Yelp'ers, which of course is everyone (also, if you haven't seen the 'South Park' Yelp episode, you should, it's hilarious).

But according to Yelp, this is a list of the best burgers in Cheyenne:

2 Doors Down Luxury Diner Rib & Chop House Dog Haus Biergarten Sanford's Grub & Pub Culver's Five Guys Burgers and Fries The Office Bar & Grill Burger Inn Diamond Horseshoe Restaurant

Again, this is just according to Yelp reviews and not based on any other research. However, one of the few places on this list that I've had the pleasure of trying is 2 Doors Down, which I can say is one of the best burgers I've ever had, so I'm not shocked it took the top spot.

One of the more recent reviews from a man in Erie, CO said in his 5-star Yelp review:

It was an accidental find while we were out and yes we made a 3 doors down reference before coming in after we went to Flippers. The staff are great, the food is really good. If you are looking for a great burger at a decent price, look no further. They also have a super wallet friendly kids menu. Oh and the best of all bottomless steak fries with season salt and ranch dressing.

But what do you think, Cheyenne? Did Yelp get it right or is there another burger joint that should've either made the list or taken the top spot?

Enjoy International Hamburger day, Cheyenne!