The Best Food Festival in Wyoming Happens in Cheyenne

Who's ready to eat this year?

I consider myself a foodie. I love to eat, try new foods and indulge in food-related experiences like festivals. There is truly a festival for every kind of food out there, from savory to sweet, classic recipes to wacky combinations. If there is a fan base then there is certainly an annual meeting of the minds.

Recently I wondered which festival ruled them all in our state. Was there a festival that was a must-eat in 2020? Taste of Home took a stab and naming the Best Food Festival in Every State. I love my Taste of Home cookbook so I thought, "let's go with it."

In the state of Wyoming, they say the best food festival is Cheyenne Frontier Days which is a Cowboy State staple. I was elated to see this. They raved about the chuckwagon cook-off, the pancake breakfasts and more. It's just a shame that we have to wait until July to indulge.

What is your favorite food to eat at the Daddy of 'Em All?

