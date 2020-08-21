The Best Mexican Restaurant in Wyoming is Here in Cheyenne

Recently, 24/7 Wall St. researched what the best Mexican restaurants were in each state and it turns out their pick for Wyoming has to be right here in Cheyenne.

To find the results for each state, 24/7 Wall St. used user ratings and reviews from Yelp to help them determine the results. Based on that, it seems that Rodolfo's Mexican Grill in Cheyenne is the best spot for Mexican food. Here's what was said about their choice:

A 24-hour-a-day roadside counter-service place serving California-style Mexican fare in a former KFC, Rodolfo’s earns the approval of reviewers posting on Yelp for food that’s “solid, cheap and abundant,” for the “best breakfast burritos in Cheyenne,” and for its “great salsa bar with a bunch of choices to doctor up your food just the way you want it.”

Considering their results were based off of Yelp reviews, if you were hoping for a different result, then be sure to rant and rave about your favorite Mexican restaurant in Wyoming as much as possible in the future. Personally, in my relatively limited time of living in Wyoming (since January), I have not yet had Rodolfo's, therefore I cannot weigh in, but I certainly may need to try it soon given the solid reviews for it.

But do you think, Wyoming? Did the research get it right?