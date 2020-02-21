The Best Places for a Margarita in Cheyenne, According to Yelp!

Saturday, February 22nd is National Margarita Day in Cheyenne. According to Yelp reviews, we found a list of the best places to go to celebrate.

As I'm relatively still new to being in Cheyenne, I personally haven't been able to get out and test the options for margaritas to check who has the best, so as a disclaimer, I don't have a clue if this list is right. But according to Yelp reviews, these came up as the top results for margaritas in Cheyenne:

Hacienda Guadalajara Tortilla Factory Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant Casa De Trujillo Wyoming's Rib & Chop House Poor Richard's Restaurant Tortilla Factory

As I said previously, I have no idea if those results are accurate. However, I'm certainly wanting to get out and see what Cheyenne has to offer locally when it comes to margartias. I know I'm definitely wanting to celebrate the occasion tomorrow. So this is where I need your help. Who has the best margarita in Cheyenne? Is this list accurate at all, or is there somewhere that needs to be added to it? It's your call!

Celebrate National Margarita Day responsibly, everyone!