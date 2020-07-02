The Best Run Cities in the U.S. – Where Does Cheyenne Rank?

In an election year, a big topic of discussion is definitely leadership. Not only on a national level, but also on the local levels as well. While running a city is no small order, where would you think Cheyenne would fall on the list of the best run cities in the U.S.?

WalletHub took 150 of the biggest cities in the U.S. and ranked them as they fell on the list based on their leadership, but had that broken down into such categories as 'quality of city services' and 'total budget per capita'. Out of those 150 cities, Cheyenne came in ranked at 136th overall while ranking 105th in quality of services and 140th in total budget per capita.

While 136th overall doesn't exactly look a sexy number, keep in mind that cities like Memphis, St. Louis, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. all finished ranked behind Cheyenne.

But 105th in quality of services doesn't look so bad. Considering it's broken down between financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure & pollution. In fact, Cheyenne ranked 10th and 14th when it came to financial stability and economy respectively, so that's not too shabby. To see where all other cities in the top 150 rank, check out the map below.