As Amazon Associates, we may earn on qualifying purchases.

When it comes to strollers there are tons of options on the market and choosing the right one for your precious cargo can become a bit overwhelming. Luckily thousands of Amazon customers have provided honest feedback on some of the best selling strollers out there to help narrow down the research. With a solid 4.5 star rating and over 3,600 customer reviews, it’s easy to see why this stroller is a Best Seller on Amazon.

Amazon

Whether you’re looking to get back into your running habit ASAP or simply looking for a safe, comfortable and versatile stroller, the Baby Trend Expedition Jogger reigns supreme. This surprisingly affordable jogging stroller features all-terrain bicycle tires and a versatile front wheel that swivels for twists and turns during slow-speed maneuvering but can also be locked into place for faster speeds while jogging. Its multi-position padded seat fully reclines and comes with an adjustable 5 point safety harness and tether strap to keep your baby snug as a bug beneath the ratcheted canopy that blocks the sun and elements.

One of the greatest features the Expedition Jogger has to offer is the parent tray with two cup holders and a covered pocket for small items like keys and cellphones. There’s also a swing-away child tray with cup holder and a lower storage compartment for larger items like blankets, toys and snacks. When not in use or transporting the stroller in the car you’ll love the trigger release that folds the whole thing up effortlessly and compactly - no more fighting with a stroller ever again! The Expedition Jogger is also compatible with any of the baby trend flex-loc or inertia infant car seats (as well as some other brands) to create a travel system with ease.

Amazon

Here’s what a few happy customers have had to say about the Expedition Jogger:

"I've spent 400-500$ on a stroller that wound up being awful. I remember having one of these with my first child and never having an issue, so I went back and this is my second one for my 3rd child. The first one I gave to a friend. The strolller is beautiful, clean, and moves with the touch of your finger, super smooth! Love that it has a place underneath for storage. Don't spend a ton, get this and you'll be pleased." -Pen Name

"WHY DIDNT I BUY THIS MONTHS AGO?! I spent $400 on a Chicco travel system and the stroller was awful, plasticky, heavy, and only okay ok flat roads. I needed something good for unpaved roads, grass and something smooth/easy to maneuver. I was searching for new stroller that was lightweight and good off roads, so i tried my luck and bought the BABYTREND upon a friend’s recommendation and a ton of research. It took 10 minutes to put together (already came 90% put together). Immediately we took it out for a spin on an off-road trail and Omg it is AMAZING! It’s so smooth; glides right over bumps; handles so week; has great storage capacity; two cup holders; and folds pretty easily. I am small and have no arm strength, but getting it in and out of the car was pretty easy." -Ariel