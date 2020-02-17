The Best Sports Bar in Wyoming

We are just right around the corner from March Madness, which had me thinking, where is the best spot to go and watch the games?

According to The Daily Meal, they have researched the best sports bar in every state. In doing so, online reviews from locals, as well as tourists were taken into consideration. They also looked at ratings from local and national publications to determine where the best spot to go and watch a game would be in each state.

In Wyoming, we would have to venture to Laramie for that. The Library Sports Grille & Brewery in Laramie was listed as the best sports bar in our state. The Daily Meal said about the establishment:

The best spot in Wyoming for catching a game is The Library in Laramie. This spacious spot has big-screen TVs spread throughout both the bar and restaurant sections, which serve up pub fare along with a rotating selection of house-brewed beers, including porters, stouts, IPAs and more.

In case you're like me and have never been there, check out the menu to Library Sports Grille & Brewery here.