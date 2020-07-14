PLAYLIST: Hear The Boot’s 2020 Artists to Watch in Action

So far, 2020 has been a tough year for the country music industry, and particularly for up-and-comers just starting to come into their prime. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented artists from touring, cutting off a major source of a rising act's income and keeping them from getting to know their fans.

Fortunately, that doesn't stop them from releasing music. The Boot's 2020 Artists to Watch have all dug in, creating and sharing new tunes with some exciting results. Some, such as Avenue Beat, have confronted the pandemic head-on: The trio's spot-on (and NSFW) song about this year exploded on TikTok, racking up almost 10 million views over the course of just a few days.

Other acts have released or are gearing up to release exciting full-length projects, despite the uncertain musical climate. Caylee Hammack came out of the gate swinging this year with high-octane tunes such as "Just Friends" and even a Reba McEntire duet, "Redhead." Her forthcoming debut record, If It Wasn't for You, will also feature collaborations with Ashley McBryde and Tenille Townes.

No matter which direction these artists are taking 2020, they've all been busy, and it shows. Listen to The Boot's playlist on Spotify to get all caught up on what the buzziest new artists have been up to so far this year!