The 112th edition of the ‘Border War’ between rivals Wyoming and Colorado State takes place tonight in Fort Collins.

Wyoming (1-1) is coming off a 31-7 victory over Hawaii last Friday.

Colorado State (0-1) had their first game canceled because New Mexico couldn’t travel due to COVID restrictions. They lost their opener last Thursday at Fresno State, 38-17.

The series dates back to 1899, so this marks the 121st anniversary of that first meeting. The Rams hold a 58-48 lead in the series overall. There have been five ties. The 2020 game will be the 75th consecutive season the two schools have played each other in football. UW is 43-31 in the last 74 meetings.

It’s also the 53rd game in the ‘Bronze Boot’ series, which started in 1968. The Cowboys lead this part of the series, 28-24.

Wyoming has won four in a row and will look to retain the 'Boot.'

Can the Pokes make it five straight? Here are three keys to watch for the game tonight.

1 – Is the Wyoming defense ready for two QBs? The Rams played Todd Centeio and Patrick O’Brien behind the center last week. Centeio brings a run-pass threat, while O’Brien is more of a pocket passer. Coach Bohl admitted it’s tough to prepare for 2 QBs but it’s what they have to do. The Cowboys ‘D’ showed marked improvement in their second game last week.

2 – How does UW slow down Trey McBride? The CSU tight end had a big game last year versus the Pokes. He started with eight catches for 130 yards and one TD in the Rams’ opener last week. It won’t be one Wyoming defender, but the Cowboys can’t afford to let him be a huge difference-maker.

3 – Offensive Playbook: Did Wyoming not show some things in the passing game last week on purpose? Were they saving something for this game? Guess, we’ll find out tonight. The Cowboys know they must continue to improve through the air to complement their ground attack.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. You can listen on KOWB (AM 1290) in Laramie or the KOWB app. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.