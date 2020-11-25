The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Cancels December Concert

In a year when so many things we enjoy have had to be either postponed or canceled, there's one more to add to the list. The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has canceled their upcoming December 12th concert.

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in a hurry throughout the state, as well as the country, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra said in a statement through their Facebook page that the decision was made 'out of an abundance of caution'. Here's the full statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra board and staff have made the difficult decision to cancel our December 12th Holiday Magic performances, presented by HollyFrontier. With the recent new restrictions by the Governor, as well as the rising number of COVID cases in our community and local hospital, we feel it is in the best interest of all involved to not proceed with this concert at this time. The health and well-being of all our patrons, staff and musicians is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding. Please contact the CSO office at 307-778-8561 with any questions. We are currently closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but will reopen at 9am on Monday morning.

For those who have purchased concert tickets, you'll have the option of exchanging your tickets for future performances or they can be converted into a gift certificate to be used later on as well. There is also an option of converting the purchased concert ticket to a donation so that musicians can be paid for their time in preparing for the concert or the donations can also cover expenses for the canceled concert.