The ‘Cheyenne Turkey Drop’ with Needs Inc. Was a Great Success!

The radio stations of Townsquare Media-Cheyenne teamed up with Needs Inc. Food Pantry to help promote the 'Cheyenne Turkey Drop' with hopes of feeding families in need of a meal for this Thanksgiving and the event was a big success!

As 2020 hasn't been an easy year for anyone, donations from citizens throughout the Cheyenne community and volunteers came together to help collectively distribute Thanksgiving meals to 76 families on the first day of the meal handout this past Saturday, November 21st. According to the Needs Inc. Food Pantry Facebook page, families in need can still sign up for assistance. The Facebook post reads:

AMAZING! We distributed to 76 families on our first day of Thanksgiving meal hand out! Families can register for Thanksgiving assistance through Wednesday, November 25th. Thank you to all our volunteers who made today possible!

While the 'Cheyenne Turkey Drop' didn't exactly drop turkeys from the sky, Mat Murdock from 101.9 KING-FM and myself were lucky enough to get a chance to help out the volunteers for a little bit over the weekend. I must say our distribution skills are at a novice level compared to our co-volunteers, but all the same, it was great to be able to help out families that are in need so they can have a great Thanksgiving!

Needs Inc. Food Pantry also noted today (November 23rd) on Facebook that they are currently past capacity thanks to all the generous donations from the Cheyenne community. However, they will be accepting donations again on Wednesday, December 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you would like to donate, they're located at 900 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

Thanks again to Needs Inc. Food Pantry and everyone who made the 'Cheyenne Turkey Drop' a huge success!