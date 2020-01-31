The Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market is On
The Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market is on. Whether you are looking for gifts or fresh food, you'll find lots of cool stuff. Plus it's a chance to support the local economy and hang out with our community.
The market is held at The Historic Cheyenne Train Depot at 121 W. 15th Street, Cheyenne on the following dates:
Dec 21
Jan. 4
Feb. 1 & 15
Mar 7 & 21
Apr 4 & 18
May 2
Hours ar 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM
Products featured at the Cheyenne Winter Farmers’ Market include:
- Seasonal Local Vegetables and Microgreens
- Local Meats and Cheeses
- Take-home BBQ, pork, ribs, brisket, bunwiches, pierogis
- Local Salsas
- Farm fresh eggs
- Fresh, locally baked breads, pastries, pies, cookies, sweet rolls, croissants, cheesecakes and more
- Kimchi, Dumplings, and other Korean Foods
- Mediterranean Foods - tahini sauce, hummus, pita, more
- Pasta and Pizzas
- Locally roasted fair-trade coffee and locally blended teas
- Locally made rubs, spice blends, and seasonings
- Locally produced jams, preserves, relishes, and honey
- Fermented Foods
- Pet Treats
- Natural, locally-produced and organic body care products
- Hand-crafted wood crafts, fiber crafts, leathercraft, and other crafts
- Live Music
