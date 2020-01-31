The Cheyenne Winter Farmers Market is on. Whether you are looking for gifts or fresh food, you'll find lots of cool stuff. Plus it's a chance to support the local economy and hang out with our community.

The market is held at The Historic Cheyenne Train Depot at 121 W. 15th Street, Cheyenne on the following dates:

Dec 21



Jan. 4



Feb. 1 & 15



Mar 7 & 21



Apr 4 & 18



May 2

Hours ar 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM

Products featured at the Cheyenne Winter Farmers’ Market include:

Seasonal Local Vegetables and Microgreens

Local Meats and Cheeses

Take-home BBQ, pork, ribs, brisket, bunwiches, pierogis

Local Salsas

Farm fresh eggs

Fresh, locally baked breads, pastries, pies, cookies, sweet rolls, croissants, cheesecakes and more

Kimchi, Dumplings, and other Korean Foods

Mediterranean Foods - tahini sauce, hummus, pita, more

Pasta and Pizzas

Locally roasted fair-trade coffee and locally blended teas

Locally made rubs, spice blends, and seasonings

Locally produced jams, preserves, relishes, and honey

Fermented Foods

Pet Treats

Natural, locally-produced and organic body care products

Hand-crafted wood crafts, fiber crafts, leathercraft, and other crafts

Live Music