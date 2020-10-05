The ‘Cowboy Draw’ Jackpot Still Climbing Over The $2 Million Mark

The Wyolotto's Wyoming-only game, Cowboy Draw, has been on a steady rise for the last month. The jackpot is now an estimated $2.14 million.

The highest Cowboy Draw jackpot ever was $3.3 million back on December 6th, 2018.

Although no one hit the jackpot on Monday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

22 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

775 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

9939 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 1, 4, 8, 9, 29.

The next drawing is Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.