‘The Craft’ Finally Has a Sequel, And Here’s the Trailer

Almost 25 years after the original became a surprise hit, The Craft is finally getting a sequel. Titled The Craft: Legacy, the movie will premiere on VOD next month, just in time for a home Halloween viewing.

Although it was initially billed as a reboot, the official announcement for the film’s VOD release describes it as a “continuation” of the original film, and there is a brief glimpse in a photograph of Fairuza Balk’s character from the first Craft. Otherwise, there’s no mention of (or appearances by) the other original stars, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True in the trailer. The new film stars Cailee Spaeny as the new girl who joins a local coven of teen witches. To up the authentic supernatural factor, David Duchovny also stars, along with Michelle Moanghan, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna. And, yes, someone says “We are the weirdos, mister.” What would a Craft movie be without it?

Here’s the first trailer for The Craft: Legacy:

And here the film’s official synopsis, via the press release:

In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.

Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, The Craft: Legacy will be available on VOD on October 28. A 48-hour digital rental will cost $19.99; a digital purchase will set you back $25.