The Debacle That is 2020 is Getting One Hour Longer This Weekend

2020 has seemed like the longest year ever. In fact, we're pretty sure the last time there was a time change to 'spring forward', that was about 38 years ago in March of 2020. It just seems like it was that long ago. You're getting an extra hour of 2020 this weekend whether you like it or not.

Prepare for that annual day where we fall back an hour. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday morning at 2 a.m. (or late Saturday night, depending on how you look at it), the clocks will move back an hour.

Judging by the recent temperatures and how much earlier the sun has been going down, it feels like it's just about that time. The evenings have been getting darker earlier and earlier recently and they'll get a big-time jump with that hour backing up at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 1st.

The good news is that fall/winter holiday feeling seems like it's getting closer and closer since it's that time of year. And if you're partying over the weekend as you celebrate Halloween, you get one more hour to do so. The bad news is it's 2020 and Halloween isn't exactly the same everywhere since there a pandemic that is currently happening. Then again, maybe you'll just be sleeping and you'll get one more hour of sleep. It also gives you another hour to get your fantasy football lineup set for Sunday morning. But it does make the longest year ever, 2020, one more hour longer.

So unless you have an analog clock, you won't have to worry about manually switching anything since almost everyone's phones, computers, and DVRs switch the time automatically.

And if you still have an analog clock, there are two things you need to remember:

Set your clock back next weekend. Get a new clock.