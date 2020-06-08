The Denver Zoo Will Reopen on June 12

The Denver Zoo will reopen to the public on June 12, after an almost three-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization announced the news on their Facebook page, stating that various safety measures will be in place to protect guests, staff, and animals.

These measures include vigorous cleaning procedures, encouraged social distancing, restricted crowd sizes, and precise employee protocols.

All guests ages three and older will also be required to wear face masks while at the zoo; however, those who are unable to wear a mask due to health reasons can possibly work out a plan with the zoo prior to their visit.

Unfortunately, you might have to wait a bit before heading to see the animals. Tickets are already sold out through June 14.

But, you can snag your ticket for a farther-out date. And in the meantime, check out some of the animals you'll be seeing in-person soon below.