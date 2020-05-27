WATCH: 8 Times Country Music Embraced the Eagles

On May 27, 1994, the Eagles reunited for the Hell Freezes Over Tour -- the band's first gigs together since an acrimonious 1980 breakup. But without an invitation from a country star, the trek may never have happened.

Travis Tritt, in fact, was instrumental in bringing the Eagles back together. The country star had recorded the band's hit "Take It Easy" for the star-studded tribute album Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles, and asked the members who had played on the band's last studio album, 1979's The Long Run, to be in the song's accompanying music video.

The country music world has been a near-constant presence throughout the Eagles' career, though. That kinship starts with the band's sound, of course: In the 1970s, the Eagles and several other acts -- including Jackson Browne, Poco, Pure Prairie League, and Linda Ronstadt -- performed an easygoing, country-tinted style of rock 'n' roll.

That artistic decision led to several charting country hits, including "Lyin' Eyes" (No. 8), "New Kid in Town (No. 43) and "Seven Bridges Road" (No. 55). Country-rock had a profound influence on country artists of the '80s and '90s, even if that didn't become obvious until endeavors such as Common Thread: The Songs of the Eagles.

However, the Eagles' influence on country (and vice versa) has become more pronounced in recent years: Co-founder Don Henley dueted with multiple country stars on his 2015 album Cass County and, in late 2017, the blockbuster Eagles album Hotel California even re-entered Billboard's country albums charts at a new peak of No. 5.

"The impact they’ve had on all of music didn’t miss me," Vince Gill, who joined the Eagles after the death of Glenn Frey, told Rolling Stone in 2017. "It scarred me real good. A record of mine like When Love Finds You sounds like an Eagles record. They’ve been as big a part of my learning curve as the greats of the country and Western world.

"We all talk about our history in country music and we respect Merle Haggard and George Jones. And I mean no disrespect when I say this, but the Eagles had a bigger impact in that more people chose to emulate them," Gill adds. "You take any of the bands from the '80s, '90s or even solo artists, and you don’t find many of them emulating George Jones or Merle Haggard. I find it interesting in that country music never embraced the Eagles, yet they had as profound an impact as anybody that’s ever been in country music."

Here's a look back at the Eagles' history with country music that confirms the group's major impact on the genre.