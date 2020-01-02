The Easiest Way to Melt Ice Without Messy Salts

After attending several friends and family houses during the holidays one thing was certain: north and east-facing driveways are still covered in ice. The afternoon sun can't reach it and frankly, we haven't had a lot of sunny days as of late anyway. One sure method of de-icing is, of course, salt. But sometimes it's hard to find. Pet-owners need to make sure it's labeled "pet safe." And that damaging salt is definitely finding it's way into your home on the soles of feet.

However, here's a cleaner method of de-icing the driveway, sidewalk, and steps - and it's simple household items you've most likely already have on hand. Grab a bucket and fill it with a half-gallon of hot water, about six drops of dish soap, and 1/4 cup of rubbing alcohol. Next, pour this magical ice melt on your sidewalk and driveway and the ice will begin to bubble up and melt.

It's easier, cheaper, and cleaner than heavy bags of salt.

And one more life hack? Pour some of the mixture into a spray bottle to use on your car windshield and windows for a quick defrost.

Source: NBC News