‘The Goonies’ Reunited in 2020 For a Good Cause

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of pain for a lot of people. But it’s been a golden age for nostalgic reunions of beloved movies. Curious about what the High School Musical crew look like in 2020? Want to see what the guys from That Thing You Do! are up to today? You can’t do much of anything else right now, but you can do that.

The latest group to reunite is the cast of The Goonies — who hung out over Zoom on Josh Gad’s new YouTube series Reunited Apart. The show brings together famous casts to raise money for charity during this difficult time; today’s charity was the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Not only did the Goonies themselves — Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Kerri Green, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan — show up to talk with Gad, so did the Fratelli brothers (Robert Davi! Joe Pantoliano!), along with writer Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, singer Cyndi Lauper, and even producer Steven Spielberg.

You can watch the show here:

It’s nice to see everybody not only back together but enjoying each other’s company, reenacting favorite scenes, talking about the cool celebrities who visited the set (including Harrison Ford and Clint Eastwood), and even discussing the chances of a Goonies sequel. (It doesn’t sound too likely at this point; Spielberg says they haven’t been able to find an idea good enough to live up to the original.) If there’s no Goonies 2 happening, let’s at least hope there’s more exciting YouTube reunions to come.