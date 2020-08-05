The Hat Lane Frost Wore on His Last Ride Worn Again – By His Dad

It's hard to believe we've just passed the 31st anniversary of Lane Frost's last ride at Cheyenne Frontier Days. The hat wasn't seen by anyone for almost 3 decades, but has been worn again - by his father.

This moment actually happened 4 years ago. Lane Frost Brand shared this memory on their Facebook page again of the first time Lane's hat was worn from his last ride since that fateful day in 1989.

This is video from Lane riding "Taking Care of Business" July 30, 1989.

According to Lane Frost Brand on Facebook, Lane was laid to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo, Oklahoma. Lane's grave is located in an area of the cemetery known as Showmen's Rest.

When we shared a remembrance of Lane on the anniversary of his death, many mentioned they were watching "8 Seconds" to remember the life Lane lived. It's a life that will never be forgotten especially in Wyoming.